Robishop offers discounts galore in Falgun

robishop.com.bd has launched a sale campaign named "Falgun Mobile Utshob" with huge discounts on the occasion of Falgun. The platform is offering exciting discounts on smartphones of various popular brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, Nokia, Motorola and Walton, keeping the demands of users in mind, says a press release.

Customers can order their preferred smartphone by visiting robishop.com.bd (https://robishop.com.bd/campaigns/mobile-phones-campaign.html). Customers will be able to enjoy a 0 percent EMI option as well as a 10 percent discount on credit/debit card, bKash, and Nagad payment on smartphone purchases as part of the campaign.

The campaign will continue till 28th February. Customers can avail a discount of 300 taka by registering on robishop.








