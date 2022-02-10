

Nine BD firms take part in Texworld Paris

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) set up the Bangladesh pavilion at the three-day showcase titled 'The Texworld/Apparel Sourcing/Leatherworld Paris 2022', according to a statement.

"After a two-year absence in its usual form, the crossroad for the fashion industry is back in Paris. The event is taking place as a face-to-face trade show with Covid-19 safety measures," says the statement.

By offering buyers the opportunities to reconnect with the market, more than 200 exhibitors are displaying a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries, including Bangladesh, China, Korea, India, Taiwan, Turkey and Pakistan.

Visitors and buyers from the UK, USA, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Germany are visiting the fair in large numbers.

Commercial consular of Bangladesh in Paris Dilara Begum visited the fair while Bangladeshi participants were found busy with trade inquiries and buyers from the USA, UK, Turkey, Germany, France and other European countries.

Exhibitors from Bangladesh include Momtex Expo, Pioneer Denim Limited, BS Fashion, Deshbandhu Textile Mills, Fifth Alliance, Gimex Clothing, Sara Fashionwear, The Rose Garments Designs and Nobabee Footwear.

"The Texworld & Apparel Sourcing show is one of the biggest fashion- sourcing fairs in Europe. The number of participants from Bangladesh is appreciable and the crowd is visible in front of each stall," the statement quoted Ms Begum as saying.

Hopefully, there would be a greater participation from Bangladesh in the July edition of the exhibition, she noted.

Sharing views, Mohammad Hasibul Huda, the head of marketing of Pioneer Denim, said, "It has been a wonderful opportunity to be a part of Texworld Paris show as the customer response is overwhelming. We are looking forward to exploring more opportunities at the show."

Amir Ramzan Chaudhry, CEO, Momtex Expo and Home Fashion, termed the show an amazing platform to exhibit the latest trends and capabilities they developed to the world-class buyers, designers and all stakeholders.

The next Texworld Paris will be held from July 4 to July 06 and Texworld/-Apparel Sourcing USA from July 19 to July 21 this year.







