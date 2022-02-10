Mobile phone connection growth at 3-year high in 2021

The number of mobile phone connections increased by above one crore in the past calendar year 2021, the highest in three years, as people's dependency on mobile phone and internet connectivity grew sharply after the Covid outbreak.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) data showed that the number of active mobile phone connections increased to 18.1 crore at the end of December 2021 from 17.01 crore a year ago.

In 2021, the number of active mobile phone connections of the four mobile phone operators increased by 1.09 crore. The increase was highest after the connections of the telecom operators grew by 1.19 crore in 2018.

Mobile phone operators said that people's adoption of mobile phone devices and internet-enabled services reached a new dimension following the outbreak of coronavirus.

From making phone calls to participating in meetings, mobile phone connections enable tech-savvy users to do everything of their day-to-day activities based on mobile phone connections.

Even though the number of mobile phone connections reached above 18 crore, almost same the country's total population, the number of connections would increase further as the country enters into an era of internet of things.

Internet is a process of connecting and controlling many household appliances with the internet, including mobile phone internet. As a result, the number of mobile phone connections may witness major growth in the days ahead.

The launch of 5G or fifth generation mobile phone services may work as a catalyst to accelerating the growth of mobile phone connections. At present, mobile phone penetration in Bangladesh reached above 105 per cent and it would increase further as it happened in the other countries.

In many countries, the mobile phone penetration has exceeded more than 300 per cent of their population. As per the existing rules, an individual can have 20 SIM cards against his or her national identification number. According to a BTRC statistics till November 2021, the mobile phone operators provides 4G services through 6.91 crore mobile phone connections and provides 3G services through 3.62 crore mobile phone connections.

State-owned telecom operator Teletalk has planned to roll out the 5G service in a limited scale in the country by 2022 under a Tk2,204.39 crore government project. So far, 175 telecom operators in different countries and regions have launched the service and are gradually expanding the extent of the service.

Of the 18.1 crore active mobile phone connections in the country, leading mobile phone operator Grameenphone is holding 8.35 crore connections, representing 46.11 per cent market share. The operator's number of connections increased by 44.23 lakh in 2021. Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk added 27.69 lakh, 19.48 lakh and 17.43 lakh customers respectively in 2021. With the addition, the number of active connections of Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk reached 5.37 crore, 3.72 crore and 66.7 lakh respectively.

Apart from the mobile phone connections, the internet connections in the country grew by 1.2 crore to reach 12.38 crore at the end of 2021. Of the users, 11.73 crore connections are mobile based and the rest 1.01 crore connections are broadband-based and PSTN based.























