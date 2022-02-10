Video
Thursday, 10 February, 2022
Sayeed Akram Ullah joins BIFPCL as MD

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Sayeed Akram Ullah joins BIFPCL as MD

Sayeed Akram Ullah joins BIFPCL as MD

Engr. Sayeed Akram Ullah has joined as new Managing Director of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) recently, says a press release.
He replaced previous Managing Director, Kazi Absar Uddin Ahmed. Prior to joining to this position he was serving as Additional Chief Engineer (Generation) of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).
He obtained B.Sc. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1990 from CUET. He joined BPDB in 1994 as Assistant Engineer. He obtained post graduate diploma in Development Planning from National Academy for Planning and Development.
Later, he served various important positions of BPDB including recent position as Director (Purchase), Deputy Director (Design & Inspection-1), Sub divisional Engineer in Power Plant Construction Project and Assistant Engineer in Ghorashal Power Station. He also worked in overseas power stations in the Middle East.


