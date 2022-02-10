Stocks end flat on lower transactions

Stock markets Wednesday witnessed flat when daily transactions declined on lower demand.

The day's trade value at DSE declined to Taka 11,508.18 million from Tuesday's Taka 14,497.58 million and the daily trade fell to 28.29 crore shares from 33.97 crore of the previous session.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 8.59 points up at 7,081.38. The Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 1.52 points up at 1,512.89. But, the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 5.35 points down at 2,604.98.

At the DSE, prices of 205 securities out of the day's 379 closed higher against 128 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were TAMIJTEX, Union Insurance, APOLOISPAT, BD Thai Food and Sonargaon. The major losing issues were YPL, EIL, DAFODILCOM, GREENDELT and CRYSTALINS.

Beximco topped the turnover list followed by BSC, Fortune, ORIONPHARM and Bay Leasing.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 5.89 points down at 20,720.65.

At the CSE, a total of 303 issues were traded while 143 closed higher and 115 closed lower as 1.98 crore shares worth Taka 61.77 crore changed hands. -BSS







