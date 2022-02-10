Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks end flat on lower transactions

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Stock markets Wednesday witnessed flat when daily transactions declined on lower demand.
The day's trade value at DSE declined to Taka 11,508.18 million from Tuesday's Taka 14,497.58 million and the daily trade fell to 28.29 crore shares from 33.97 crore of the previous session.
The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 8.59 points up at 7,081.38. The Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 1.52 points up at 1,512.89. But, the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 5.35 points down at 2,604.98.
 At the DSE, prices of 205 securities out of the day's 379 closed higher against 128 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were TAMIJTEX, Union Insurance, APOLOISPAT, BD Thai Food and Sonargaon. The major losing issues were YPL, EIL, DAFODILCOM, GREENDELT and CRYSTALINS.
Beximco topped the turnover list followed by BSC, Fortune, ORIONPHARM and Bay Leasing.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 5.89 points down at 20,720.65.
At the CSE, a total of 303 issues were traded while 143 closed higher and 115 closed lower as 1.98 crore shares worth Taka 61.77 crore changed hands.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pre-booking for vivo’s V23e smartphone ends Friday
Indian firm wins significant IT orders from Bangladesh
Singer launches fridges with new feature, technology
ICGAB’s newly elected Governing Council takes over
74 free Wi-Fi access points set up in Cox’s Bazar
Embedded digital lending for SME RMG factories launched
Economists for finding ways to stop job cuts amid C-19
India vegoil market unstable as Jakarta restricts exports


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft