BD entities get 21 SAFA annual report awards

Bangladeshi entities have received the highest number of awards in SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants) Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Awards and SAARC Anniversary Awards for Corporate Governance Disclosure 2020 competition.

Bangladeshi entities received a total of 21 awards out of 58 distributed among the SAARC countries, said a press release.

These awards are considered the most prestigious accolades for financial reporting in the countries of the South Asian region.

This year the regional awards competition was organized virtually by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (ICASL) on February 9, 2020 where Bangladeshi winning entities were connected with the event and received the awards from the Institute of chartered accountants of Bangladesh.

On behalf of SAFA ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain handed over the prizes to the winners while Vice Presidents NKA Mobin and Fouzia Haque, CEO Shubhashish Bose were present.




















