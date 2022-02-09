Video
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:24 PM
Home Front Page

Food Minister warns against rice price hike

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Warning the errant traders of punitive measures for hoarding rice, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday said, "Our effort is on to build a hunger-free Bangladesh. Those who think to make more profit by hoarding rice will not be allowed. Rice will be imported if required. We have the file ready. No one would be allowed to destabilize rice market by increasing its price by hoarding."
The Minister warned while addressing a view exchange meeting with the stakeholders including government officials and rice traders and millers of Rangpur Division at the local Deputy Commissioner's Office on Tuesday.
The Minister joined the programme virtually while others attended in person. Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan chaired the meeting.
Food Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, Director General of DG Food Sakhawat Hossain, Rangpur Range DIG Devdas Bhattacharya, local Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan, Superintendent of Police Ferdous Ali Chowdhury and Regional Food Controller of Rangpur Abdus Salam also spoke.
Among others, deputy commissioners of Rangpur Division, field level officials of the Directorate General of Food and Department of Agriculture Extension, rice mills owners and traders and media representatives took part in the exchange of views.
Addressing mills owners and traders, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said the rice price had not gone up when the crop was damaged in cyclone Amphan last year. But the prices are going up in the season of bumper yield of aman.
"I would like to see your role in ensuring that the price of rice does not go up further from today. Give comfort to the consumers without doing only business just for profit," he urged.
Addressing the officials of DG Food, he said, "It should be ascertained whether anyone is stockpiling rice with food grain licence. You must have to keep vigilance on the mills owners whether they are stocking or crossing the limits of buying paddy from the market. The Ministry has to be informed about the vigilance. Strict actions will be taken, if negligence is found."
He said farmers don't stockpile paddy. Mills owners know who stores the paddy. The mills owners usually buy the stocked paddy. "The mills owners are not our opponents," he added.
"I don't want to blame them, but if they think of more profit, then the people of the country cannot be saved. Cooperation of all concerned is needed to keep the rice market stable," he said.
On behalf of the millers, Abdul Hannan said the demand of fine rice is high in the country. The price of the rice cannot be reduced, because price of fine rice is also higher in the neighbouring countries.
He requested the government to import rice to increase supply to keep the market stable.



