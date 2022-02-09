Video
Putin hints at compromise after talks with Macron on Ukraine

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

MOSCOW, Feb 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready for compromise and would look at proposals put forward by French leader Emmanuel Macron during talks on Monday, while still blaming the West for raising tensions over Ukraine.
Emerging from a meeting in the Kremlin that lasted more than five hours, the two leaders voiced hope that a solution could be found to the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the borders of Ukraine, raising fears that it is preparing a possible invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.
The West has repeatedly
warned of "severe consequences" if Russia invades, and Macron was the first major Western leader to meet with Putin since the start of the crisis in December. Repeatedly thanking the French leader for coming to Moscow, Putin said at a joint press conference that Macron had presented several ideas worth studying.
"A number of his ideas, proposals... are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said, adding: "We will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone." He did not provide any details but said the two leaders would speak by phone after Macron meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday.
Macron said he made concrete proposals to address the concerns of both Russia and the West. "President Putin assured me of his readiness to engage," Macron said, adding: "There is no security for the Europeans if there is no security for Russia."
The French presidency said the proposals include an undertaking from both sides not to take any new military action.    -AFP


