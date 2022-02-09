HC moves to confiscate bank accounts of Evaly bosses and relatives

The High Court on Monday asked Evaly's jailed executives Mohammad Rassel, his wife Shamima Nasrin and their close relatives to explain why their bank accounts won't be confiscated.

The couple, their siblings, parents, parents-in-law and daughter have two weeks to defend them, according to the court's order.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order during a hearing on an appeal from the new board of embattled e-commerce company Evaly.

The court also assigned a Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court to auction some cars owned by the company on February 10. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner and the Rapid Action Battalion director general have been asked to provide security during the auction.

Lawyer Morshed Ahmed Khan appeared for the new Board of Directors while lawyer Syed Mahsib Khan presented the writ petitioner's side.

Lawyer Morshedsaid the court has also asked Nijhum Majumdar who claimed to be legal coordinator of Evaly in different YouTube videos he published, to appear before court within two weeks.

Otherwise, the court will order his arrest, the lawyer said.

On last September 22, the High Court ordered a ban on the sale and transfer of movable and immovable property after an application submitted by an affected customer seeking dissolution of the company and direction on forming a board of directors for the company.

On October 18, the High Court formed a 5-member board, led by former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, to manage, control and assess the liabilities of shuttered e-commerce platform Evaly.

Other members of the board are former secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan and additional secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon, chartered accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz. -UNB











