Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:23 PM
Front Page

BNP opposes    LPG price hike

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BNP on Tuesday demanded the government to immediately revoke its decision of hiking the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sold by private companies.
"The prices of essential commodities, including fuel oil, gas, rice, pulses, edible oil are being continuously increased, cussing serious misery to low-income people," said party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he said their party thinks the prices of fuel oil and other essentials are being increased for creating a scope of corruption by the government and the unethical profits by the ruling-party-backed businessmen.
He urged the government to take steps to lower the prices of essential items at the consumer level.
"Especially, we demand the cancellation of the decision to increase the LPG prices and restore its previous prices," Fakhrul said.
He also warned that they all together will take to the streets if their demand is not met.
The price of private operators' liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by Tk 62 to 1,240 from Tk 1178 per 12-kg container with effect from Thursday (Feb 3) at the retail level.
As per the announcement, the prices for other quantities of the LPG will also go up in line with the new price at the same ratio. The price of autogas for motor vehicles has also gone up to Tk 57.51 from the present price of Tk 54.95 per litre.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

