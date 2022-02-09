Video
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:23 PM
Home Front Page

EC Formation

Search panel to send letters to parties

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Staff Correspondent

The six-member search committee led by Justice Obaidul Hassan has decided to send letters to the country's registered political parties seeking proposals of names to be recommended to the President for formation of the new Election Commission (EC).
Each of the political parties will be allowed to
recommend 10 names for the posts of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four Election Commissioners (ECs). Two names can be suggested for each of the posts, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters after the second meeting of the committee held at the Supreme Court's Judges' Lounge on Tuesday.
He said the political parties will be served letters seeking their proposals from Wednesday (today).
The proposals will be given within 5pm on Friday. The proposals can be submitted through online or in-person.
The committee will hold separate meetings with at least 60 renowned persons of the civil society. The meetings will be held on Saturday and Sunday next week, he informed.
Later, it would also hold separate meetings with the civil society organizations for exchanging views on the issue and hearing their suggestions, according to the Cabinet Secretary.
All six members of the search committee were present the meeting which continued till 8.45pm.
Other members of the committee, are Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, a High Court judge; Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury; Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain; former election commissioner Sohul Hussain; and psychiatrist and writer Anwara Syed Haq.
In addition, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who has been giving secretarial supports to the committee, was also present in the meeting.
In accordance with the new law - Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Appointment Law, 2022 - the search committee will have to submit its recommendations with 10 names (two names against every post) to the President within 15 days after formation.
The President will appoint the CEC and four ECs from the recommended names of the committee.
On February 5, the President formed the search committee led by Supreme Court's Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan in line with the new law on forming the Election Commission.
The tenure of the current EC, headed by CEC KM Nurul Huda, will expire on February 14.


