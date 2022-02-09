Country's GDP size $416b, per capita income $2,591 in FY21: BBS

The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) size in the last fiscal (FY21) stood at Taka 35,302 billion or US$416 billion, according to the final report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

As per the data, the GDP growth rate of the country reached 6.94 percent in FY21 while the per capita income increased to $2,591.

The information was disclosed at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with the ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Tuesday.

The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the provisional GDP growth estimation was 5.43 percent, however by the end, it increased by 1.51 percentage points.

"Our GDP growth upturned to nearly 7 percent while many other

countries were hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

He said that the Prime Minister is very happy with the achievement and she has dedicated this to the countrymen. "As per the initial estimation, the size of GDP was $411 billion which later rose to $416 billion," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's per capita income has increased to $2,591 that previously was estimated to be $2,554.

State Minister of Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said the growth in national GDP is the proof that Bangladesh's economy has bolstered since the country has made progress in sectors like export and remittance.

Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned, among others, joined the briefing.













