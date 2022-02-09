Most Covid patients in city getting treated at home: Experts

Dhaka has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. From the number of empty beds in public and private hospitals in the city, experts believe that most of the infected are receiving treatment at home.

Shahanur Rahman went to a pharmacy near his home to buy medicine. He

went there and asked for medicines for cold and fever. The pharmacist asked him if there was any other problem other than cold. He insisted on medicine for cold-fever without giving him a straight answer. The shopkeeper gave him some medicines including paracetamol. Asked if Corona had been tested, Shahanur replied, "No, what is the point of testing for a slight cold-fever!"

A total of 213,294 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the country last January and 322 people died. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on January 1, at least 2,865 out of 3,145 beds in the Covid-19 dedicated government hospitals in Dhaka were vacant. As of February 1, some 2,865 out of 3,546 beds in the government hospitals in Dhaka were vacant.

On the other hand, out of 1,639 beds in private hospitals, 1,284 beds were vacant. However, in the ICUs of some government hospitals, only non-covid patients were admitted.

According to the DGHS, 76.86 per cent of the beds in government hospitals in Dhaka were vacant. And 75 per cent of ICU bed remained empty. Private hospitals have 78 per cent empty beds and 75 per cent ICU beds.

Talking to officials of different hospitals in Dhaka, it was known that the number of patients coming to the hospital for treatment is much less. Those who are coming are less intense. Those who need ICU have comorbidity.

Md Niatuzzaman, Director of Mugda Medical College Hospital, said, "Currently, it is relatively at a stable level as the number of Covid-19 patient is now lower than before. The situation is not the same as it used to be. Many of those who come to the hospital are elderly, have comorbidity and have not been vaccinated and mostly with mild symptoms. We are mostly dealing with outpatients. Our patients have not increased as much as was feared in this coronavirus wave."

Ayesha Akhter, Deputy Director of Shyamoli 250-bed TB Hospital, said, "There were very few patients in December. There were also a small number of patients in January. In all, we had 12 patients admitted here but there is no pressure. Many patients were admitted during Delta surge. Every day 4 to 5 patients used to die here but much less than that now.

Prof Nazmul Islam, spokesman of the DGHS, said, "It is feared that the country's healthcare system could "collapse" due to the impact of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. However, the DGHS believes that there will be no such threat if the vaccination programme continues. Hospitals have not yet been put under undue pressure of patients. The way the immunization programme is going on, we are sure that there will be no additional pressure on the hospitals."









