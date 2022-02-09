5 brothers killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident

At least nine people were killed and dozens others injured in separate road accidents in Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi and Chuadanga on Tuesday.

Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent writes that five brothers were killed and five others of the family injured when a pickup van ran them over on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram Highway in Dulahazara Malumghat area under Chakaria upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, Anupam Shil, 47, Nirupam Shil, 45, Deepak Shil, 40, and Champak Shil, 30, Sharan Shil, 29, were all brothers, confirmed Malumghat Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Shafayet Hossain.

As the conditions of two of the injured were critical they were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where one of them later died. The three others were sent to Malumghat Memorial Christian Hospital.

OC Shafayet Hossain said nine members of the same family were returning home after a family religious function.

On the way, while crossing the Cox's Bazar-Chittagong Highway, a speeding pickup heading

towards Cox's Bazar hit them and all were seriously injured on the spot.

He said they were later rescued and taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared four of the brothers dead, he said. Another person died while undergoing treatment around 3:00pm on Tuesday.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Malumghat Highway Police Outpost In-charge Shafayet Hossain said the father of the deceased brothers died 10 days ago. They met the tragic end of their lives while returning home ending some rituals at a nearby temple.

Our Rajshahi Correspondent adds two persons were killed when their motorbike collided head-on with a human hauler at Satbaria crossing on Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway under Manda Upazila in Naogaon district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Pinaki Sarker, 35, son of Pronoy Sarker of Tatarpur village, and Shariful Islam, 45, son of late Khalilur Rahman of Dariapur village, both under Mohadevpur Upazila in Naogaon.

Shahinur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Manda Police Station, told journalists that the accident occurred around 11:00am and they died on the spot when the speeding human hauler rammed their motorbike.

A case of unnatural death was also recorded with the police station, the police officer added.

Our Chuadanga Correspondent reports two people were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between a human hauler (Alamsadhu) and a motorcycle in Kathaltala area of Jayrampur village under Damurhuda upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as human hauler driver Laltu Mia, 22, son of Iran Ali, a resident of Amdanga village under Damurhuda upazila and Rifat Rahman, 21, son of Abdul Kayes, of Akundbaria village under Sadar upazila of the district.

The accident occurred when the human hauler collided head-on with the motorcycle, leaving Laltu Mia dead on the spot and two bike riders injured, Damurhuda Model Police Station, Inspector (Operation) Selim Mollah said.

Later, police and fire service members rescued them and took them to Damurhuda Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Rifat dead. A case was filed in this connection.







