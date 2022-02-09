Video
Presidium Meet

PM hopes AL will win next polls

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

PM hopes AL will win next polls

PM hopes AL will win next polls

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday hoped that people will vote for Awami League in the next general election as AL-led government has changed the country through development.
Sheikh Hasina said, "Hopefully, people will vote for us in the next general election, because we have changed the country.
Awami League believes in democracy. We have
faith on people."
She made the statement before joining a meeting with the party presidium members at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.
In her speech as party president, Sheikh Hasina said, "We have kept the country's economy stable with various incentive packages during the coronavirus infection. At present, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of Bangladesh is 6.94 per cent and the per capita income is 2,591 US dollars."
Highlighting the various initiatives of the AL government, she further said, "We are bringing all the facilities to the doorsteps of the people through the community clinic, Amar Bari Amar Khamar (My House My Farm) and Ashrayan (shelter) project. No one in the country will be homeless. Not only that almost 100 per cent people has come under electricity coverage."
Sheikh Hasina said these developments have been possible because Awami League is in power. We have got the status of a developing country.
The meeting of the presidium of the Awami League started at Ganabhaban around 4:30pm and all presidium members including three new members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Advocate Kamrul Islam were present.


