Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 43 deaths, highest in 5 months

Infections down at 8,354

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 43 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest in a day since September 19, taking the total death toll from the disease to 28,670 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday.
Some 8,354 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,879,255.
Besides, 10,800 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,622,857 and overall recovery rate at 86.36 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  20.03 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.53 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 41,698 samples.
Among the new deceased, 26 were men and 17 women. Fifteen deaths were reported in Dhaka division while 13 in Khulna, 11 in Chittagong, two in Rajshahi, and one each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease
broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food Minister warns against rice price hike
Buriganga water river turns pitch black with random dumping
Putin hints at compromise after talks with Macron on Ukraine
HC moves to confiscate bank accounts of Evaly bosses and relatives
BERC public hearing on gas price hike before budget
BNP opposes    LPG price hike
Search panel to send letters to parties
Country's GDP size $416b, per capita income $2,591 in FY21: BBS


Latest News
Pfizer's COVID drug sales to top $50 bn in 2022
Sarika Sabrin ties knot again
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
PM to inaugurate Amar Ekushey Book Fair Feb 15
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Mostofa Farooki’s 'No Land’s Man' wins Prix du Public award
Israel targets missile in Syria after anti-aircraft fire
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors take oath
Most Read News
Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges shut for 3 days
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
20 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border
4 brothers crushed under pickup van in Cox's Bazar
Letters to parties from Wednesday seeking names for new EC
US donates 6mn more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh
Hearing on Nipun's appeal against HC order Wednesday
Biden threatens to block Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Vaccine bill crosses Tk 20,000cr so far, says Health Minister
5 Russian staff of Rooppur plant die, investigation on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft