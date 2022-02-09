Covid: 43 deaths, highest in 5 months

The country recorded 43 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest in a day since September 19, taking the total death toll from the disease to 28,670 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday.

Some 8,354 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,879,255.

Besides, 10,800 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,622,857 and overall recovery rate at 86.36 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 20.03 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.53 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 41,698 samples.

Among the new deceased, 26 were men and 17 women. Fifteen deaths were reported in Dhaka division while 13 in Khulna, 11 in Chittagong, two in Rajshahi, and one each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

