Plan for Tk 675,139cr budget



Construction of culverts is also in progress along with road expansion on the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road. The picture was taken from Fatullah area on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In the current fiscal year, the budget is Tk 630,6 81 crore.

The budget strategy will be set on recovery of the economy, creating jobs for the poor and addressing the impact of Covid-19 on the nation. It has set a special allocation of Tk 10,000 crore for the purpose.

Sources said the shutdown has caused severe setbacks to the economy and the budget aims at ensuring proper implementation of stimulus packages to make economic recovery quickly.

The budget will lay emphasis on promoting

'Made in Bangladesh' brand at global level and accelerate development of mega industries, besides production of import-substitute industrial goods.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth target is being set at 7.5 per cent while it is 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal year (2021-22), Finance Ministry sources said.

According to the sources, the new type of Covid-19 pandemic, Omicron, is now feared around the world. The rate of infection and death is also increasing in Bangladesh. This situation is making the government think further.

There is a fear among the policy makers that the lockdown may be called again at any time.

Online dependence is coming again in the overall activities including schools and colleges. In such a situation, the government has started the work of preparing the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Education, health and social sector are being given utmost importance in the coming budget. However, the main work of preparing the budget will start in early March.

The government has initially decided to limit the budget deficit to 5.5 percent of GDP in the next fiscal year and give NBR a target of Tk 3.60 lakh crore, which is 7.5 percent of GDP.

Earlier, the entire period of the fiscal year 2020-21 was spent in the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time the country's economy collapsed. Then the budget for economic recovery in 2021-22 was announced.

Before the global economy returns to normalcy, Omicron has started hitting the world, not to mention Bangladesh. In such a situation, a new budget is coming to revive the overall economy. Education, health and social security sectors are being given priority in this budget.

According to the meeting's agenda, huge investments are needed to sustain economic growth as Covid-19 is still raging. And there is no alternative to increasing spending on education, health and social security to offset the loss of human resources.

It will not be possible to meet these targets without increasing revenue through major reforms. As a result, the Finance Department has urged the NBR to increase revenue collection.

However, NBR officials have been asked to be vigilant so that the general public is not harassed in any way while collecting revenue.

The former advisor to the caretaker government and renowned economist Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman said, 'Like last year, this time the context is very challenging. People's income has decreased. Negative growth is also prevailing in the revenue collection situation. As a result, the government is going to present the budget of the coming year at a difficult and challenging time.

He urged the policymakers to give priority to investment and employment this year.

According to sources in the Finance Department, the government has set a revenue target of Tk 3.69 lakh crore for the current fiscal year, which is 11.3 percent of GDP. Of this, the target has been set at Tk 16,000 crore from non-taxable items and Tk 43,000 crore from non-taxables.

According to the working paper of the meeting, it will be possible to increase private investment if the situation is under control. This will facilitate the desired employment and high economic growth. Therefore, investment of 32.2per cent of GDP is being estimated initially in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Of this, 25.3per cent is expected to be invested in the private sector and 7.9 per cent in the public sector.

Sources said that in the estimated budget of Tk 6,75,139 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23, the size of the annual development programme-ADP is estimated at Tk 250,000 crore, which is 5.6 percent of the GDP.

In the current fiscal year, the size of ADP is Tk 236, 793 crore. Of the 1,591 projects in the ADP, 1,372 are investment projects, 120 are technical assistance projects, 9 are development projects from own allocation and 90 are self-financed projects.

On the other hand, the expenditure of management and other sectors is Tk 425,139 crore, which is 9.8 percent of GDP. However, none of these figures are final yet.

Meanwhile, the overall situation of the Covid-19 pandemic is being reviewed at every moment. Everyone is urged to adhere to the rules of hygiene so that the Covid-19 infection does not spread again. The Health Minister has said that new restrictions will be imposed to prevent corona infection. These issues are being given priority in the forthcoming budget, said the officials of the Finance Department.









