Certificate award ceremony of BAF Flying Instructors’ course held

The certificate award ceremony of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Flying Instructors' course was held on Tuesday at the Flying Instructors' School (FIS) at Arulia Air Field in Bogura.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan distributed certificates among the 16 course participants as the chief guest, said a press release here.

Squadron Leader Muhammad Shadman Ali, GD (P) of No 60 Flying Instructors' Course was adjudged as the best all round student officer and awarded with the prestigious 'Mofiz Trophy'. -BSS