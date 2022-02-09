Rain likely to usher in pleasant weather

Brace for a pleasant weather as cold wave conditions over parts of the country will abate in the next couple of days, following a spell of rain. This is the latest prediction of the weather department.

A mild cold wave is currently sweeping over the districts of Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Rajshahi, Pubna, Moulvibazar and the upazila of Sitakunda.

"It may rain in a few days, following which temperatures will rise. And with the rise in temperatures, the cold wave conditions will abate," said Kh Hafizur Rahman c of the Bangladesh Meteorology Department.

In its forecast for the next 24 hours, the weather department said, "Moderate to thick fog may occur over north-western parts and the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning."

Weather may remain dry over the country.

Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country, as per the bulletin.

In an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the likelihood of rainfall activity has been predicted.

On Tuesday, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda and highest was 28.5 degrees at Teknaf. -UNB



