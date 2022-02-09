320 more test positive for C-19 in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 8: A total of 320 more people have been tested positive for Corona virus in all10 districts of the division till 8.00am on Tuesday climbing the number of infected patients rose to1,26,393.

A total of 12 more people died during last 24 hours, so total fatalities from the disease reaches to 528 in Jashore, 273 in Jhenidah, 190 in Chuadanga, 184 in Meherpur,145 in Bagerhat, 124 in Narail, 91 in Magura and 91 in Satkhira, said Dr Monjur Morshed, Khulna Divisional Director of Health. "Among the infected people, 1, 12,172 have, so far, been cured from the deadly virus with 842 new recoveries found on Tuesday morning," he said adding that a total of 19,059 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here. -BSS





