Light of Hope, JCI Dhaka initiate library at MASTUL School

Light of Hope and JCI Dhaka Independent are jointly setting up a library for the students of 'MASTUL School' under the MASTUL Foundation for the underprivileged category.

The partnership was formed on Wednesday (February 9) at the head office of the MASTUL Foundation in the capital, says a press release.

Under this partnership, Light of Hope is providing various educational books for the students of MASTUL School, which is supported by JCI Dhaka Independent.

Mukul Alam Co-founder and Director, Light of Hope, Asfaqur Rahman, Local president of JCI Dhaka Independent, Executive Director Kazi Reaz Rahman of MASTUL Foundation were present, among others.

Light of Hope is an education-tech organisation that runs the country's largest after-school programme and provides moral education to children between four and 12 years of age. In the last few years, they have already set up libraries in 500 schools under the 'PORUA Project'. JCI Dhaka Independent is a platform of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities.







