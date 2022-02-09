Two children die in Ctg fire

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 8: Two siblings burnt to death in a fire that gutted their house at Saral union under Banshkhali upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Minhaz Uddin, 12, and his sister Ruhi Aktar Moni, 07, both children of Mohammad Idris Mia hailed from ward no 4 of the aforesaid union.

The fire broke out around 10 pm at the house of Idris when the family was fast asleep, fire service and civil defence officials said.

According to the fire officials, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banskhali thana Kamal Uddin said the fire originated from an electric short-circuit and soon engulfed two adjacent houses in the locality.

Locals said the other members of Idris family were able to get out after catching the fire but the duo could not get out as they were asleep.

Locals extinguished the blaze before arrival of the firefighters. Later, two units of the firefighters from Banshkhali Fire Station reached the spot and recovered the two roasted bodies. An unnatural death (UD) case was filed with Banskhali thana over the incident. -BSS







