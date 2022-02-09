Feasibility study on Ctg metro rail soon



Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury speaks at press conference on 'Feasibility Study on Constructing Metro Rail in Chattogram' on Tuesday at local Circuit House in the port city. photo: observer

In this connection, a meeting of the Korean firm with the Chattogram City Corporation will be held on February 12. In the meeting, the issue of starting the study will be finalized.

A meeting was also held at local Circuit House on Tuesday. The Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury and the Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury attended the meeting.

The Minister and the CCC Mayor were in the opinion of beginning the study as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned that a Tk 77 crore project will be implemented under the Roads and Highways Department, of which, Tk 51 crore will be funded by the South Korean government.

The feasibility study is expected to be completed within 18 months.

An expert team from Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), a South Korean organisation, is already visiting Bangladesh and they will exchange views with all the stakeholders and collect necessary data in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural development (LGRD) has approved the proposal of the China Railway Construction Company Limited (CRCC) and Wihai International Economic and Technical Cooperative Company Limited of China for conducting a full length feasibility Study of introduction of Metro rail (Mass Rapid Transit, MRT) in the port city, Chattogram.

The Ministry also directed the CCC authority to sign a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding).

In this connection, an expert team of CCC has been discussing the terms and conditions of the proposal, Rafiq said.

The LGRD Ministry had taken the decision to introduce metro rail in Chattogram at a meeting held on January 13 at LGRD Ministry with LGRD and Cooperative Minister M Tajul Islam in the chair.

The Ministry further decided to connect Mirsarai Economic Zone and Anowara Economic Zone with the proposed metro rail.

The China Railway Construction Company Limited (CRCC) and Wihai International Economic and Technical Cooperative Company Limited of China have submitted their proposal for conducting a feasibility study on the project.

Those firms also committed to complete the study within seven months of the approval.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the construction of a metro rail network in Chattogram city following the development of the rapid connectivity in the capital Dhaka to facilitate an easier and quicker commute.

The Prime Minister directed the officials to take up the metro rail project that will connect the port city's Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on January 4.

She also asked the officials to think about taking the metro rail connectivity to other major cities as well.

The Prime Minister dished out the instructions at a meeting over the implementation of multiple development projects under the Chattogram City Corporation authorities.

"Metro rail should not be limited only to Dhaka. The service should be available in Chattogram as well. It should be a national idea for all cities with old airports," Hasina said.

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) had submitted a proposal for a detailed feasibility study to the ministry about a month ago.

Basosthan Engineers and Consultants Limited proposed three MRT lines in the port city after conducting the first feasibility study in 2019.

It estimated the cost to set up 54 kilometres of overhead railway tracks and 47 stations at Tk 850 billion.

The proposed MRT routes extended from the airport to Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, and from Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.

The study identified the expressway and Akhtaruzzaman flyover as obstacles to the construction of the proposed MRT line-1.







