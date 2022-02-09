Video
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022
8,89,51,649 registered to receive C-19 vaccines

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A total of 8,89,51,649 people have been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the country as 16,73,21,783 doses of vaccines were administered till February 7, 2022.
"As many as 8,49,21,146 people have been registered using NID cards, 13,67,012 registered using passports and 26,63,491 registered using birth registration certificates," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.
As of Monday, a total of 9,93,90,656 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 6,57,66,922 received the second dose across the country, it added.
A total of 21,64,205 people have so far received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The health ministry sources said the government has fixed 40 years as the minimum age to receive booster dose as the nationwide COVID-19 booster shot campaign was launched on December 19, 2021 to scale up its efforts for containing the spread of the lethal virus.
"As part of intensifying the nationwide inoculation drive, the government has set 25 years as the minimum age ....meaning people aged 25 years and above are allowed to receive COVID-19 vaccines," it added.
On November 1 last year, the vaccination campaign for students aged between 12 and 17 years began across the country.
The government has set a target to vaccinate people with 28 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots including booster dose.     -BSS


