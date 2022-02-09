PM’s advise to foreign job seekers

A news report published in this daily's front page yesterday on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's suggestions to overseas jobseekers is very important. We think her advice to overseas jobseekers to take advantage of loans from Probashi Kalyan Bank instead of selling properties or land to go abroad reflects her sharp sense of reality and responsibility towards her countrymen.



Reportedly, PM made this suggestion in a virtual meeting on Monday while giving Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and authorities concerned directives to make overseas employment process more transparent. In order to simplify overseas recruitment transparent, she also instructed the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry to carry out a countrywide media campaign.

The campaign will also include television, radio and newspapers to inform jobseekers about the accurate recruiting agencies and correct amount of expenditures.



We are in full agreement with PM's opinion that taking advantage of Probashi Kalyan Bank's loan will ensure the expatriate jobseekers safer emigration process, free from being victimized by dubious brokers. We believe, PM's directives in view of the harassment our remittance fighters facing at every step in the name of going abroad through brokers and recruiting agencies are time befitting. Many Bangladeshi workers go abroad, making direct payment to recruiting agencies knowing little about jobs to be offered.



In many cases, it becomes too late when these illiterate and na�ve unskilled workers with a dream of better life face music in abroad falling into trap of unscrupulous recruiting agencies. When these poor, helpless workers languish in jail abroad, government can do little for their release. Moreover, such situation has repeatedly tarnished the image of Bangladesh in international labour market. The role of Bangladeshi expatriate workers in the national economy is next after the RMG sector. None should be allowed to play tricks on their lives.



Once implemented, PM's directives will also reduce the cost and time of expatriate workers facing impediments going abroad. But, for that Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has to play an effective role.



First of all, they have to get rid of their own mismanagement. We think, if the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry can truly turn into a workers' friendly organization, rampage of unscrupulous recruiting will also fall. This will also encourage more people to seek employment in abroad in the face of increasing pandemic-induced unemployment in the country. We hope, authority concerned will expedite to jump into action to turn PM's directives into reality. If it is done once, PM's target of reaching 'Sonar Bangla' will gather momentum.