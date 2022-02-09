Dead Sir

Smoking causes cancer, it is not unknown to anyone. This practice affects the body in many ways, it is also quite studied. This time, British researchers made another claim about the effects of smoking. Smoking addiction at a young age of grandparents can also affect the third generation.



The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports. According to the research paper, two very important facts have emerged from the research. First, if a person becomes addicted to smoking before puberty, the effects can last for generations to come. Second, the fact that young girls are overweight cannot always be attributed to their lack of diet or exercise. Researchers claim that his ancestor's smoking habits at a very young age could also cause him to accumulate fat in his body. However, this study has shown that in this case, the bad effect of the habit of grandparents is more on the grandchildren.



Researchers claim that if the middle generation did not smoke regularly by the age of 13, the results would be the same. However, the study shows that this practice can harm the next generation in a new way. Therefore, we should avoid smoking for the sake of next generations.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID