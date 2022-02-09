Solution of plastic waste needs behavioral change

If one wants to improve one's health or behaviour for years to come, one should make that change today. But in reality changing something is not that simple. If I find one plucking a flower from a garden, than I am also free to pluck one. If one person violates traffic signal than everyone violates. If one spits in the office corridor, bus stations or man making scribbles, than I am also free to do it.



People keep their vehicles clean by throwing waste to the roads. Ponds and drains are filled with plastic garbage. In the streets of Dhaka one will find many roads full of waste. According to a survey, about 20 million polybags are used every day in Dhaka in our daily life. As days go by people feel less shy from things going bad.



All these are the examples of broken windows theory. So if one do not repair the broken window on time, the disorder tends to expand and habits are stronger than reason and logic. There are billions of logics why one shouldn't smoke, but habitually one does. It became our habit to smoke openly, jump traffic to throwpolyethylenewaste on the streets, drains, ponds.



We all know that a plastic bag is a type of container made of thin, flexible, plastic film, nonwoven fabric, or plastic textile that are used for containing and transporting goods such as foods, produce, powders, ice, magazines, chemicals, and waste.



They are cheap, light, durable, and easy to carry in all cases throughout the world. It is estimated that there are more than 500 billion new plastic bagsin global circulation annually. Approximately 1.4 million households in Dhaka city disposed of an average of 4.5 million plastic bags.Bangladesh produces around 87,000 tons of single-use plastic waste annually and 86 per cent of the waste is dumped in landfills, according to many environmental organization. Plastic can take up to 400-500 years to decompose completely.



It is a threat to the life of all living on earth as well as in water. Estimated as of 2021, there are at least 363,762,732,605 pounds of plastic pollution in the world's oceans. Chemicals released by waste plastic bags enter the soil and make it infertile. On agricultural land polyethylene impairs soil quality and fertility resulting in low production of crops. Plastic bags are having a negative impact on human health too. It is causing serious disorders including cancer.



While burning polyethylene releases toxic gases like dioxins, furans, mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls into the atmosphere poses a threat to vegetation, and human and animal health. Burning plastic also releases black carbon (soot), which contributes to climate change and air pollution. Not only polyethylene, any plastics when burned produces dangerous gases like hydrochloric acid, sulfur dioxide, polychlorinated biphenyls, furans etc.



By implementing social behaviour change communication we can minimize this problem.It is strategic, systematic and targeted basis. It has the power of communication to change human behaviors by influencing people's knowledge, attitudes, and social norms for the betterment of life. This communication strategy encourages individual/community to change their behaviour.



It triggers people/society/communities to adopt healthy, beneficial and positive behavioral practices. It is proven to help prevent HIV, tobacco assassination and clean water. Increase in the use of modern family planning methods, from malaria prevention and treatment, improves child's serving rates and many more.



To minimize plastic waste we need to plan definitestrategies and do communication with communities to change social behaviour. We should communicate about rethinking our habits,our needs and our basic necessities. People should be influenced to refuse things which is harmful to environment.



Spreading awareness in communities to reduce the waste production by repairing reusing and sharing is important. Publish about reusable things, so that one should use products to its fullest. Show communities by digital marketing how to recycle, reprocess the unwanted materials into something new useful products.



We have to bring light over regulations. One shouldn't throw away waste anywhere and industries shouldn't dump their waste in open spaces. Tocope up with this alarming issuethe government should implement existing rules very strictly. We must research and develop new ways to do plastic waste management.



Bangladeshi scientist Mubarak Ahmad Khan invented a biodegradable and eco-friendly bag from jute cellulose, which is being considered to have great potential in replacing plastic bags. The scientist calls it ''Sonali Bag''. This poly bag is made of off jute polymer, and it has a comparative quality of polythene bag that is 100% eco-friendly, recyclable, and will be amalgamated with soil inside three to four months.



By using social and behavioral change we can act intellectually to tackle this scary issue, it coordinates massaging across the verity of the communication channels reaching multiple levels of the society. So people receive right information in the right time from the sources they know and trust.



We need to make people believe that it's a proud thing to be a positive individual. One person can really make a difference. We need to change ourselves first, the rest will follow. Then it will be just a matter of time that 'me' became 'we'.

Sajjad Hossain, Media and Communication Associate, Network on Climate Change, Bangladesh (NCCB)















