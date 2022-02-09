

A rare verdict of an extrajudicial killing



Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan's murder was premeditated, a Cox's Bazar court said on January 31 last, as it handed down death sentence to suspended police officials Pradeep Kumar Das and Liaqat Ali for the killing. Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammed Ismail also sentenced six others, including three policemen, to life term in the murder case. All the convicts were also fined Tk 50,000 each. Seven other police personnel, however, were acquitted.



Pradeep, the then officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, had plotted to kill retired army official Sinha, and Liaqat, who was the in-Charge of Baharchhara Investigation Centre, executed the plan by shooting the victim at an Armed Police Battalion check post on July 31, 2020, it said.



Immediately after the killing of Sinha many people said, the principal accused being a police officer from the minority Hindu community, it won't be possible for the incumbent Bangladesh government to prosecute him and his companions. They said Sinha murder case might not see the light of justice, or in the trial process the principal accused Pradeep Kumar Das would be acquitted and the other accused in the case may get the punishment as scapegoats, because the government would have to complete the trail process and convict the killers as the victim was a retired army officers, having strong backings from the armed forces.



It was rumoured that after the arrest of Pradeep, the then Indian High Commission contacted the Bangladesh Home Ministry and pleaded that Pradeep was not involved in the killing directly and he should be exempted from the allegations. It was rumoured that the higher level of Indian government had contacted its Bangladesh counterpart and sought dropping the name of Pradeep from the list of accused.



These rumours apparently emanated from a perception among some political parties and their supporters that under the incumbent government of the ruling Awami League (AL), two classes of people have been enjoying all sort of state facilities. These two classes of people were dubbed as Bam (supporters of leftist parties) and Ram (the followers of God Rama or the members of the Hindu Community).



From the first spell of the AL government from 1996-2001 and subsequently in the next three consecutive terms from 2009-2014 to till to date, the leaders from leftist allies of AL and the government officials from the minority communities including Buddhists, Christians and of different tribes apparently took centre stage in managing their promotions in respective cadre services.



According to the AL and the senior government officials, these minority communities were deprived their due promotions and service facilities in the past, and the incumbent government has just been dealing fairly with them, giving them their due promotions and post in governments services. Similarly in first three terms of the incumbent government leaders from the allied leftist parties were given few important ministries and accordingly some people branded the gesture of the government as distribution cabinet portfolios to the leaders of Bam parties.



However, similarly when the trial of Pradeep came to the scene, those people started saying the principal accused in the Sinha murder case will be acquitted finally. It is irony that in Bangladesh educated people, including some political activists create and propagate baseless rumours through social media and related networks. During the prosecution and execution of killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the first term of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh war crimes trials in her second and third term, similar pessimist rumours were on the air.



Following the repercussion of the extrajudicial killing of the retired army officer Sinha by police, there was a brief but serious standoff between the two forces of the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the Defence Minister of the country having unfettered allegiance of both the forces promptly instructed their chiefs to resolve the issue before the situation deteriorated.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina having an extra ordinary charismatic power of influence earlier on February 25 and 26, 2009, defused a deadly mutiny in the Pilkhana headquarters of erstwhile Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Guard Bangladesh), just nearly two months after she returned to power on her second term winning a landslide victory in parliamentary election held under an army-backed interim government in December 2009.



Seventy-four people, including 57 army officials, were massacred during the mutiny. The Prime Minister intervened promptly and handled the volatile issue tactfully. Ultimately she convinced the rebels to lay down arms and face trial and subsequently on November 5, 2013, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court sentenced 152 people to death and 161 to life imprisonment; 256 received sentences of between three and ten years, while 277 were acquitted.



The High Court started hearing the death reference and appeals from the convicts in January 2015 and pronounced the verdict on November 27, 2017, confirming death penalty of 139 and upheld life sentences of 185 and three to 10 years' imprisonment of 256.



The incumbent Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and then army chief General Aziz Ahmed, being instructed by the Prime Minister promptly intervened and successfully defused the situation. Both the chiefs agreed and assured the disgruntled members of the armed forces that the killing of Sinha would be brought to justice.



The case started quickly after Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdush filed the case with the court in Cox's Bazar. It was the rare prosecution against police officials for the extrajudicial killings, which started in the country after the formation of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in 2004 under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, when the country was infested by different deadly criminals, who operated unabatedly due to lack of proper law enforcement and prosecution. RAB attained its initial popularity by busting criminal gangs in deadly operations, resulting in extrajudicial killing. However, following repeated extrajudicial killing law and order was greatly restored then as several hardcore criminals were annihilated.



Since then the extrajudicial killings have been apparently part of law enforcement and containment of deadly criminal activities in the country, until the killing of Sinha, after which extrajudicial killing came down to seldom from the frequent incidents. Extrajudicial killing helped Bangladesh in getting rid of hardcore criminals, including the Islamists militants, who tried made Bangladesh strong base for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the last decade.



However, the verdict of Major (Retd) Sinha murder case has proved that the practice of extrajudicial killings corrupts different ranks and files in the law enforcing agencies, where a group of officials exploit the situation by taking law on their own hand, to secure their promotions and authority in the cadres, showing fake valour during mock encounters and drives against victims.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer









