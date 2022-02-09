Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

ADB allocates Tk 80cr to develop Rupganj road

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Our Correspondent

ADB allocates Tk 80cr to develop Rupganj road

ADB allocates Tk 80cr to develop Rupganj road

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ, Feb 8: The Asian Development Bank allocates about Tk 80 crore for widening and sustainable development of Demra-Kaliganj Road in Rupganj Upazila of the district.
Under the CRDB Project-2, after completing all official formalities, necessary information was sent for tender on January 25. The tender opening will be held on February 28.   
The road ranging from Purbagram to Fazurbari Mor-Kanchanbridge and Fazurbari-Mor to City Market under the upazila has been lying deplorable for the last four years.  
The construction will begin by April. It will be completed within one year according to the schedule. It was confirmed by Rupganj Upazila Engineer Jamal Uddin on Tuesday.
He further said, the development work will be done in phases in different points of the road; on the basis of shape and size, it will be widened by 36-40 feet in different points. Along different haats and bazaars, both sides will be paved by 34-foot RCC pitch and six-foot block.  
Besides, other points will be brought under 30-foot road for vehicular movement while six-foot road for walkways; on necessity, particular points will be brought under RCC pitch.  
Jamal Uddin further said, walkways of the road constructed at least one era ago will be developed with RCC box drainage system. The road will include four U-drains, two box culverts, and one 12-metre bridge. After completion of the development work, the road will be capable to handle vehicles of 40/45 tonnes, he maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB allocates Tk 80cr to develop Rupganj road
18 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Agro-farm, AL office, 20 shops burnt
200 kilns face Tk 120 crore damage Brick prices likely to go up
Thrust on ensuring nutrition for all to build healthy nation
A preparatory meeting  on Bangladesh-India Cultural Meet, Rajshahi-2022
Dashmina farmers not selling paddy to govt godown
Week-long Kurikhai fair begins at Katiadi


Latest News
Pfizer's COVID drug sales to top $50 bn in 2022
Sarika Sabrin ties knot again
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
PM to inaugurate Amar Ekushey Book Fair Feb 15
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Mostofa Farooki’s 'No Land’s Man' wins Prix du Public award
Israel targets missile in Syria after anti-aircraft fire
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors take oath
Most Read News
Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges shut for 3 days
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
20 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border
4 brothers crushed under pickup van in Cox's Bazar
Letters to parties from Wednesday seeking names for new EC
US donates 6mn more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh
Hearing on Nipun's appeal against HC order Wednesday
Biden threatens to block Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Vaccine bill crosses Tk 20,000cr so far, says Health Minister
5 Russian staff of Rooppur plant die, investigation on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft