

ADB allocates Tk 80cr to develop Rupganj road

Under the CRDB Project-2, after completing all official formalities, necessary information was sent for tender on January 25. The tender opening will be held on February 28.

The road ranging from Purbagram to Fazurbari Mor-Kanchanbridge and Fazurbari-Mor to City Market under the upazila has been lying deplorable for the last four years.

The construction will begin by April. It will be completed within one year according to the schedule. It was confirmed by Rupganj Upazila Engineer Jamal Uddin on Tuesday.

He further said, the development work will be done in phases in different points of the road; on the basis of shape and size, it will be widened by 36-40 feet in different points. Along different haats and bazaars, both sides will be paved by 34-foot RCC pitch and six-foot block.

Besides, other points will be brought under 30-foot road for vehicular movement while six-foot road for walkways; on necessity, particular points will be brought under RCC pitch.

