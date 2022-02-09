18 detained on different charges in 5 dists

A total of 18 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Manikganj, Barguna, Gopalganj, Brahmanbaria and Noakhali, recently.

MANIKGANJ: Police arrested eight robbers in connection with committing robbery in Singair Upazila of the district.

The arrested robbers are: Mintu Mia, 60, son of late A Wahab of Balitha Village, Ripon Mia, 29, son of Kafil Uddin of Madhudanga Village, Bishu Mia, 35, son of Rabbi Mia of Kuni Kushra Village, Ashraful Molla, 20, son of Manju Molla of Charpara Village, and A Quader Swapon, 35, son of Sanaullah of Gangutia Village in Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka; Taijuddin, 60, son of Akbar Ali of Gosatra Uttar Kanchanpur Village, and Monir Hossain, 37, son of Sattar Mia of Atabor Village in Gazipur; and Md Badal Hossain, 28, son of late Abdul Fakir, a resident of Dhusaria Gopalpur Village in Gaibandha.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Golam Azad Khan confirmed the matter in a press conference at his office on Monday noon.

He said a group of 10 to 12 robbers entered two houses in Irta Village of Singair Upazila in the district on January 27 last, and looted valuables.

Later, the victim lodged a case with Singair Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Following this, police conducted separate drives in Dhamrai, Ashulia and Savar of Dhaka, and Kaliakoir of Gazipur recently, and arrested eight robbers, the SP added.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Members of Detective Branch of Police arrested three drug peddlers along with yaba pills in Betagi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested are Ripon Hawlader, 36, Abdur Rob, 40, and Md Jasim Uddin, 32.

Based on secret information, a team of police conducted a drive led by Inspector Md Golam Sarwer, at Korona area in Mokamia Union at about 3 am and arrested the accused along with 1275 yaba pills, said Officer-in-Charge of Betagi PS Md Shah Alam Hawlader.

A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act in this regard, he added.

GOPALGANJ: Police on Saturday arrested three people for killing a grocery shop owner in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Israfil Molla, Azizur Daria and Bazlu Daria. All of them are residents of Khanarpar Village.

Police sources said the accused hacked Gaus Daria, 45, a grocery shop owner in the area, to death on January 2. They, later, tried to dump the body at a pond.

Locals spotted the body of Gaus Daria in the pond the next day and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body.

After investigation, the law enforcers arrested three persons.

Additional (SP) (Crime) Nihad Adnan Taiyan confirmed the matter at a press release on Sunday morning.

He said Gaus was killed as he demanded money to the accused after selling goods to them.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a convicted criminal in Bijoynagar upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Md Zakaria, son of late Lal Mia, a resident of Kashimpur Village under Singerbil Union in the upazila.

RAB-14 Bhairab Camp Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rafiuddin Mohammad Jobayer said Zakaria was convicted in a drug case and sentenced to three-year in imprisonment. He was absconding since the verdict was pronounced.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force from Bhairab Camp conducted a drive in Bijoynagar at around 10:30pm and arrested the convicted criminal.

However, the arrested was handed over to Bijoynagar PS, the ASP added.

NOAKHALI: Police on Thursday arrested three people on charge of attempt to murder a man in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Jobayer, son of Mominul of Gongabar Village; and Farhad, son of Kabil Hossain, and Russell, son of Abdul Mannan, residents of Doalia Village under Chhayani Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the accused shot Rahmat Ullah, 60, in Chhayani Union of Begumganj Upazila on February 1 as he did not want to give them work at his under-construction house, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Rahman Ullah is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The victim's brother lodged a case accusing six named and some unnamed persons with Begumganj PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested them from Banshal area in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Begumganj Model PS OC Mir Jahedul Haque Rony confirmed the matter.







