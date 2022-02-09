Agro-farm, AL office, 20 shops burnt

An agro-farm, AL office and 20 shops were burnt in two districts- Chattogram and Gopalganj, recently.

HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: A fire broke out in an agro-farm in Hathazari Upazila on Monday.

The incident took place at Fakirkhil N B Agro Farm in South Pahartoli area at about 11.30 am, said Hathazari Fire Service Senior Station official Md Shahjahan.

Being informed, a team of fire service rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, he said. The fire originated from a room of the workers of the farm, he added.

GOPALGANJ: The office of Ramsheel Union Unit of Awami League (AL) and 20 shops were gutted by fire in Kotalipara Upazila on Sunday.

The incident took place at Ramsheel Bazar in the upazila at around 2:30pm.

Local sources said the fire began from the quilt's shop of Sajib Molla, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops and the AL office.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in, and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort. The fire might have originated from electric short circuit.

Kotalipara Fire Service Station In-Charge Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.







