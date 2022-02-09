200 kilns face Tk 120 crore damage Brick prices likely to go up



Damaged bricks at a factory in Badarganj Upazila of Rangpur. photo: observer

The rainfall has destroyed raw bricks. The rain stated dropping from Thursday mid-night amid strong wind. The rain continued either heavily or in a drifting manner for the following two days. Newly manufactured bricks in different kilns got submerged.

According to brick kiln sources, their brick manufacturing cost stood higher due to higher coal price.

General Secretary (GS) Shahjahan Hossain of Badarganj Upazila Brick Kiln Association said, it is not possible to recoup the loss with profits earned over last few years; there are about 65 brick kilns in Badarganj; of these, 12 ones are registered; seeing devastated conditions of brick kilns, not only their proprietors but also their labourers cannot keep off tearing; even upper-set bricks of ovens in many kilns have also got melted.

This year brick kiln owners counted more than double ptices of coal. Many of them started brick-burning work lately. Now they are set to lose their capitals even.

A long experienced brick trader and proprietor of HB Brick Kiln in Ranipukur area of Mithapukur Rashid Sarkar said, "I never saw such damage in my long brick business like this year's. Our hope has gone off."

A visit to different areas found hugely melted bricks in different kilns. Some 6,000 brick-manufacturing labourers have turned workless.

Proprietor Mominul Islam of Shilpi Enterprise Brick Field at Satdargah Bazar in Pirgachha Upazila said, "The rain has damaged abound eight lakh pieces of raw bricks in my kiln while about 14-lakh pieces in surrounding fields. But it needs a long time to remove these and do recycling. Advance booking money was paid by many buyers, but they are yet to get bricks. It will be a great trouble to recoup these losses."

President of Pirgachha Brick kiln Association Ranju Hajji said,

there are 50 kilns in the upazila; the untimely rain has damaged all bricks; many brick kiln owners have lost even capital. It will be needed to recycle the damaged and melted bricks for burning. It is likely to raise brick prices due to crisis of bricks in markets."

GS of Bangladesh Brick Kiln Owner Association-Rangpur Branch Azizul Haq said, "We have witnessed unprecedented damage this year. Around 200 brick kilns in Rangpur Sadar and neighbouring upazilas suffered Tk 20-30 lakh each. It will raise their recycling cost highly. The overall cost including that of recycling will stand at Tk 120 crore."

He further said, the high coal price has pushed up the brick price. "We will have to raise prices of bricks further because of that rain. Due to the closedown (amid adverse situation), we have no other alternative," he maintained.

Per 1,000 bricks are selling at Tk 10,000 in Rangpur. But many traders said, it can exceed Tk 15,000.









