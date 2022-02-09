Video
Thrust on ensuring nutrition for all to build healthy nation

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 8: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for ensuring nutrition for all to build a healthy nation.
"It is quite impossible to a single department or organization to promote the nutritional status of the people. To end this, integrated efforts of all government and non-government organizations are very crucial", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a bi-monthly meeting of District Nutrition Coordination Committee (DNCC) held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here on Monday.
DNCC arranged the meeting in cooperation with Sustained Opportunity Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project being implemented by RDRS Bangladesh and Netherlands based international development organization ICCO with the financial support of European Union.
'DC who is also the chairperson of the committee ex-officio presided over the meeting and made an opening speech at the function.
Member Secretary of the committee Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman also made a welcome speech.
The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Executive Engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering Md Rezowan Hossain, Deputy Director of Department of Family Planning Saiful Islam, Deputy Director of Department of Social Services Fazlul Haque, District Information Officer Muhammad Mahfuzar Rahman, Agriculture Engineer of Department of Agricultural Extension Mohammad Ali, Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, and Coordinator of Nutrition International, Gaibandha Raihana Islam.  
Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on the nutrition status  was also screened.
Agriculture engineer of the DAE Mohammad Ali said the DAE has been popularising the farming of vitamin enriched rice- BRRI Dhan-48, 62, and 74 to get nutrition from the rice.
Over 1000 vegetable gardens had also been set up on the yards of the farmers to help the farmers get nutritional vegetable from the garden, he further said.
By this time, zinc enriched rice are being produced in the district to meet the demand of nutrition, he added.
DC Md. Oliur Rahman, in his concluding speech, said, the country had already achieved food security under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.






