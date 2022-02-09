Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dashmina farmers not selling paddy to govt godown

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Md Shahzada Tohamin

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Feb 8: The food godown in Dashmina Upazila of the district is not getting any response from Aman farmers.
Farmers are selling their paddy in local markets instead of supplying it to the government godown.
According to sources, the price gap between the government fixed rate and the market price is inspiring them to sell their paddy in local markets. They are also trying to avoid hassle in selling to the godown.
Dashmina Upazila Food Office sources said, according to the government instruction-2021-2022 fiscal year, the price of per maund of T-Aman has been fixed at Tk 1,080 to procure 808 tonnes of T-Aman. The government T-Aman collection beginning from November 7 in the last year will continue till February 28. But the upazila godown is yet to procure any paddy.  
Authorities concerned are blaming the price gap for the dismal paddy collection.
A list of 1,635 card-holding farmers has been sent to the Food Department asking them for supplying paddy.
A visit to different haats and bazaars in Dashmina Sadar, Ronngopaldi, Gachhani, Alipura, Borogolapdi, and Bogura found per maund T-Aman selling at Tk 1,100 to 1,150. Farmers were seen selling their paddy easily.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer,  a number of listed farmers said, in the last year they had been selling paddy to the government godown, but they got harassed by middlemen. "So we had to suffer," said card-holding farmer Alamgir Hossain of Gachhani Village at Ward No.4 of Banshbaria Union. "This year none contacted with me. I have sold per maund paddy at Tk 1,150 to Fariah this year," he added.
Listed Farmer Prantosh Mandal of Purbo Laxmipur Village at Ward No.- 8 of Dashmina Sadar Union said, selling paddy to government godown requires much drying. It also requires opening bank accounts while other hassles are available, he added. "So I have sold my paddy in local market," he further said.
Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina Food Godown Md Rasled said, according to the government instruction-2021-2022, saleable paddy requires 14 per cent moisture, 0.5 per cent external materials, 8 per cent mixing with  other rice variety, 2 per cent immature grain,  and 0.5 per cent sterility
So many norms are discouraging them, he further said, adding, "I have made a request to farmers through mike for contacting us directly without middlemen."
Upazila Food Controller Mohammad Abdus Salam said, "This year farmers are getting higher prices in markets than our rate. So farmers are not coming to us."
Dashmina Upazla Paddy Procurement Committee's President and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO-Acting) Abdul Qyum said, the next step will be taken after talking with committee members on how to achieve the target.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB allocates Tk 80cr to develop Rupganj road
18 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Agro-farm, AL office, 20 shops burnt
200 kilns face Tk 120 crore damage Brick prices likely to go up
Thrust on ensuring nutrition for all to build healthy nation
A preparatory meeting  on Bangladesh-India Cultural Meet, Rajshahi-2022
Dashmina farmers not selling paddy to govt godown
Week-long Kurikhai fair begins at Katiadi


Latest News
Pfizer's COVID drug sales to top $50 bn in 2022
Sarika Sabrin ties knot again
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
PM to inaugurate Amar Ekushey Book Fair Feb 15
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Mostofa Farooki’s 'No Land’s Man' wins Prix du Public award
Israel targets missile in Syria after anti-aircraft fire
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors take oath
Most Read News
Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges shut for 3 days
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
20 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border
4 brothers crushed under pickup van in Cox's Bazar
Letters to parties from Wednesday seeking names for new EC
US donates 6mn more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh
Hearing on Nipun's appeal against HC order Wednesday
Biden threatens to block Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Vaccine bill crosses Tk 20,000cr so far, says Health Minister
5 Russian staff of Rooppur plant die, investigation on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft