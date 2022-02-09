Dashmina farmers not selling paddy to govt godown

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Feb 8: The food godown in Dashmina Upazila of the district is not getting any response from Aman farmers.

Farmers are selling their paddy in local markets instead of supplying it to the government godown.

According to sources, the price gap between the government fixed rate and the market price is inspiring them to sell their paddy in local markets. They are also trying to avoid hassle in selling to the godown.

Dashmina Upazila Food Office sources said, according to the government instruction-2021-2022 fiscal year, the price of per maund of T-Aman has been fixed at Tk 1,080 to procure 808 tonnes of T-Aman. The government T-Aman collection beginning from November 7 in the last year will continue till February 28. But the upazila godown is yet to procure any paddy.

Authorities concerned are blaming the price gap for the dismal paddy collection.

A list of 1,635 card-holding farmers has been sent to the Food Department asking them for supplying paddy.

A visit to different haats and bazaars in Dashmina Sadar, Ronngopaldi, Gachhani, Alipura, Borogolapdi, and Bogura found per maund T-Aman selling at Tk 1,100 to 1,150. Farmers were seen selling their paddy easily.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of listed farmers said, in the last year they had been selling paddy to the government godown, but they got harassed by middlemen. "So we had to suffer," said card-holding farmer Alamgir Hossain of Gachhani Village at Ward No.4 of Banshbaria Union. "This year none contacted with me. I have sold per maund paddy at Tk 1,150 to Fariah this year," he added.

Listed Farmer Prantosh Mandal of Purbo Laxmipur Village at Ward No.- 8 of Dashmina Sadar Union said, selling paddy to government godown requires much drying. It also requires opening bank accounts while other hassles are available, he added. "So I have sold my paddy in local market," he further said.

Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina Food Godown Md Rasled said, according to the government instruction-2021-2022, saleable paddy requires 14 per cent moisture, 0.5 per cent external materials, 8 per cent mixing with other rice variety, 2 per cent immature grain, and 0.5 per cent sterility

So many norms are discouraging them, he further said, adding, "I have made a request to farmers through mike for contacting us directly without middlemen."

Upazila Food Controller Mohammad Abdus Salam said, "This year farmers are getting higher prices in markets than our rate. So farmers are not coming to us."

Dashmina Upazla Paddy Procurement Committee's President and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO-Acting) Abdul Qyum said, the next step will be taken after talking with committee members on how to achieve the target.











