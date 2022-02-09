Week-long Kurikhai fair begins at Katiadi

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 8: The week-long Kurikhai Mela (fair) began in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

On this occasion, fakirs, saints and their followers have started coming to Kurikhai from country's different areas. Hazrat Shah Shams Uddin Bukhari (R) came to this region in 1225 AD with Shah Jalal (R), head of 360 Awlia, and started preaching Islam along with Shah Nasir, Shah Kabir and Shah Kalondar in the region. He was the first preacher. He was also one of the members of 'Bara Awlia'.

The fair is opened on the last Tuesday of Magh every year.

On Monday night, zikir and milad mahfil were held at the shrine of Shah Shamsuddin (R). The Mela has covered one kilometre area.

Wooden furniture, various types of sweets, fried rice and others have been exhibited at the fair. Entertainment activities included circus, doll dance, and nagor dola have also been arranged.

Different types of large fishes have been displayed. A book fair is also being held. Brides are invited to enjoy the Mela. People from all walks of life are coming to the fair.

The shrine included mosque, pond, primary school, health centre, and waiting room.

Special security measure has been taken to maintain discipline at the Mela, said Dr. Md Mustakur Rahman, upazila chairman.

The Mela is the heritage of Bangladesh, he added.









