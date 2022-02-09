Video
Low-income group people suffer as vegetable prices go up at Sadullapur

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Tofayel Hossain Zakir

A kitchen market at Sadullapur. photo: observer

A kitchen market at Sadullapur. photo: observer

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Feb 8: Low-income group people suffer because of abnormal price hike of vegetables in district markets.
According to market sources, vegetable prices are making a jump up in different haats and bazaars in the upazila.   
A visit on Sunday to Old Bazar and other areas in the district town found prices of vegetables up; and bargaining was seen occurring between purchasers and sellers.
Per kg brinjal was selling at Tk 45-50, flat bean at Tk 40, cauliflower at Tk 30, potato at Tk 15, tomato at Tk 35-40, carrot at Tk 20, round cucumber at Tk 40, radish at Tk 20, papaya at Tk 20, bitter gourd at Tk 100-120, sweet pumpkin at Tk 20, cabbage at Tk 15, bottle gourd at Tk 50-80 per piece on size basis, coriander leaf at Tk  100, red spinach at Tk 60, green spinach and mustard leaf at Tk 60 each. The price of each of these items has gone up by Tk 4-10, compared to previous prices.
In the last winter season, these items were selling at lower prices. Due to price hike of different input materials, vegetable prices have gone up, crippling purchasing capacities of common people.
Buyer Rezaul Karim Lutfur said, the vegetable prices were low few days back; at present these have to be purchased at exorbitant prices; and low-income people are hiccupping.
Retail Vegetable Trader Lal Mia said, the wholesale prices are higher; so retail prices are also higher.
Farmer Joynal Abedin said, he farmed vegetables on two bighas of land; it has been raining suddenly for the last three days; so vegetable production decreases.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture-Gaibandha Belal Uddin said, the non-stop rainfall for several days has caused water stranded in vegetable fields; growers are given advice on saving their vegetables. Besides,   due to the production fall, prices have gone up a bit, he maintained.


