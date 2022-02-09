Video
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:20 PM
Home Foreign News

Air pollution costs Mideast, NAfrica annual $141b: WB

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

BEIRUT, Feb 8: Air pollution costs the Middle East and North Africa $141 billion per year, or around 2% of GDP on average, the World Bank said Monday, urging a green post-Covid-19 recovery for the region.
Environmental pollution will cost some nations in the region including Egypt, Lebanon and Yemen more than 3% of their GDP, it said a report.
"Productivity falls if residents cannot work after they or their family members fall ill from air pollution, and health care costs can be a substantial burden on both individuals and governments," said the report.
The average resident will be ill for 60 days in his lifetime due to air pollution, with town dwellers breathing in 10 times the level of pollutants considered safe by the World Health Organization, it said.
The report singled out "low environmental standards" in the transportation and industry sectors, the use of low quality fuel, and burning waste as the main drivers of air pollution in the region.
The Mediterranean is one of the most plastic-polluted seas in the world, it said.    -AFP



