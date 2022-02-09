Video
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022
Dozens killed as fighting rages around Yemen city

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Feb 8: Dozens of Yemeni pro-government fighters have been killed in a new offensive to take a rebel-held city, loyalist sources said on Tuesday, following a surge in violence including missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates.
Thirty-two soldiers have died and at least 100 have been wounded in three days of fighting to drive the Iran-backed rebels from Haradh, north of the capital Sanaa and near the Saudi border, the sources said.
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between the government -- supported by a Saudi-led military coalition -- and the Iran-backed Huthis, who control much of the north, since 2014.
The latest clashes come after the Huthi rebels, after suffering territorial defeats to UAE-trained troops, killed three oil workers in a series of drone and missile attacks on Abu Dhabi.
Fighting was still raging around Haradh on Tuesday, the pro-government sources said, adding that the loyalists have besieged the area but are yet to seize the city.
One loyalist source said at least 56 rebels were killed in the fighting and accompanying coalition air strikes. The Huthis rarely report casualties in their ranks.    -AFP


