Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

New virus test gives results within minutes

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

BEIJING, Feb 8: Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for the virus that causes Covid-19, but they usually take several hours.
Some countries have experienced severe backlogs in the face of heavy testing demand, fuelled by the explosive spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Researchers from Fudan University in Shanghai say they have a solution.
In a peer-reviewed article published Monday in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, the team said their sensor -- which uses microelectronics to analyse genetic material from swabs -- can reduce the need for time-consuming Covid lab tests.
"We implemented an electromechanical biosensor for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 into an integrated and portable prototype device, and show that it detected (virus RNA) in less than four minutes," the team said in the paper, referring to the official name of the Covid pathogen.
The researchers said their method offers speed, ease of operation, high sensitivity and portability.
Their trial involved taking samples from 33 people in Shanghai who were infected with the coronavirus, with PCR tests conducted in parallel.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Air pollution costs Mideast, NAfrica annual $141b: WB
Palestinians carry the body of a man, one of three killed by Israeli forces
Dozens killed as fighting rages around Yemen city
Iran nuclear deal 'in sight'
New virus test gives results within minutes
Gautam Adani eclipses Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person
A jockey takes part in the Pacu Jawi, a traditional cow race
Johnson under fire over 'Trumpian' attack on rival


Latest News
Pfizer's COVID drug sales to top $50 bn in 2022
Sarika Sabrin ties knot again
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
PM to inaugurate Amar Ekushey Book Fair Feb 15
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Mostofa Farooki’s 'No Land’s Man' wins Prix du Public award
Israel targets missile in Syria after anti-aircraft fire
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors take oath
Most Read News
Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges shut for 3 days
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
20 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border
4 brothers crushed under pickup van in Cox's Bazar
Letters to parties from Wednesday seeking names for new EC
US donates 6mn more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh
Hearing on Nipun's appeal against HC order Wednesday
Biden threatens to block Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Vaccine bill crosses Tk 20,000cr so far, says Health Minister
5 Russian staff of Rooppur plant die, investigation on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft