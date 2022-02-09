Video
Gautam Adani eclipses Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

NEW DELHI, Feb 8: Billionaire Gautam Adani has become Asia's richest person. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the coal magnet's net worth reached $88.5 billion on Monday, eclipsing Mukesh Ambani's $87.9 billion.
Adani (59) is now the world's biggest wealth-gainer this year, with around $12 billion jump in his personal fortune. Like other billionaires around the world, Adani has seen his wealth skyrocket during the pandemic.
He was worth less than $40 billion at this time last year. With this massive spike, he has overtaken India's energy-to-tech entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani, to become the world's 10th richest         person.  
Gautam Adani has increasingly looked beyond the fossil fuel for expansion and is moving into renewable energy, airports, data centers, and defense contracting. If 2020 was Ambani's year when Reliance Industries created billions of dollars in wealth through a technology pivot that brought in Facebook and Google as investors, the pendulum has now since swung toward Adani.
Some of Adani Group's listed stocks have soared more than 600 per cent in the past two years on bets his push into green energy and infrastructure will pay off as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to revive the $2.9-trillion economy and meet the India's carbon net-zero target by 2070.
Ambani, who controls Reliance Industries, is now in the Bloomberg index's 11th spot with a net worth of $87.9 billion. This wasn't the only upheaval the billionaires ranking has seen recently.    -CNN


