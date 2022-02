A jockey takes part in the Pacu Jawi, a traditional cow race









A jockey takes part in the Pacu Jawi, a traditional cow race held at a paddy field in Tanah Datar regency, West Sumatra province Indonesia on February 8, 2022. In the race, a jockey stands on a wooden plough loosely tied to a pair of bulls and holds them by their tails while the bulls cover about 60-250 metres of muddy track in a rice field. Photo : Reuters