Johnson under fire over 'Trumpian' attack on rival

LONDON, Feb 8: Britain's embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced renewed pressure Tuesday to apologise to opposition leader Keir Starmer for what critics have called a misleading "Trumpian" attack on him last week.

Johnson -- facing calls to step down after months of scandals -- accused Starmer of failing in 2013 to take action against notorious celebrity paedophile Jimmy Savile as head of the country's prosecution service.

Labour leader Starmer, who led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013, was not personally involved in the case but has previously apologised on behalf of the CPS for its failures.

Critics, including numerous Conservative MPs, have decried Johnson's claim -- made during a fractious parliamentary session -- noting it had been propagated by far-right conspiracy theorists. -AFP













