Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:18 PM
Newcastle face moment of truth

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, FEB 8: New-look Newcastle take on Frank Lampard's Everton on Tuesday after splashing the cash in the January transfer window as the Premier League gears up for a first full programme of matches after the winter break.
Bottom-club Burnley host Manchester United while Manchester City will seek to return to winning ways against Brentford after a rare off-day against Southampton last month.
Newcastle became one of the richest clubs in the world when they were bought in October by a group led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund but initially they could do little with their money.
The January transfer window was always likely to be make or break for the Magpies, who have just two Premier League wins all season and remain stuck in the relegation zone.
Newcastle were the biggest spenders last month, spending about £85 million ($115 million) to bring in Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Burnley forward Chris Wood and three defenders -- Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Matt Targett -- to boost a leaky defence.
For all their problems, Eddie Howe's side are just one point from safety, with Burnley and Watford, either side of Newcastle in the drop zone, struggling to find the wins they desperately need.
But Tuesday's game will be a tough one.
Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard started his Everton reign with an impressive 4-1 win at home to Brentford in the FA Cup and is equally desperate for the points.
Manchester United looked like they had at last found some rhythm under interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the early stages of Friday's FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough before they lost their way and exited on penalties.
United wasted a glut of golden chances in the fourth-round match and paid the price when the Championship side equalised.
Rangnick's side still look less than the sum of their parts two months after he took charge at Old Trafford, even though he was surprisingly upbeat about their performance against Boro.    -AFP


