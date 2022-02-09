Abahani escapes certain defeat to Police



A moment of the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

The first half was not lucky for any of the teams and both the boys had to wait for the second half to score goals.

Brazilian midfielder Denilson Rodrigues Rold�o opened the net for the Police boys in the 77th minute.

It was the third minute of the injury time of the second half when Dhaka Abahani found the equaliser as another Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes Nasc found the net.

The sky blue outfits had to wait till the dying minute to level the margin.

On the other hand, at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club won over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a 3-0 margin on the same day.

For all reds, Matthew made a brace while Solomon King netted a single goal. Solomon found the net in the 20th minute while Matthew hit the post in the 37th and 55th minute.

Now, there are two matches today at 3:00 pm. The Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will take on Saif Sporting Club while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet Chittagong Abahani in the other match.







