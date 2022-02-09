Dunith Wellalage is 'more focused' on national duty than IPL auction

Sri Lanka's U-19 World Cup captain Dunith Wellalage was practicing at the nets in Antigua when he learnt about his name being short-listed for the IPL auction.

The 19-year-old all-rounder and the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, was the last 590th short-listed player in the IPL Auction list.

"Dunith Wellalage, who has now been named in the ICC's Most Valuable Team was more focused on the matches rather than the IPL", one of the team-management sources said to this Reporter.

"Wellalage didn't register his own name for the auction but Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had sent his details (to the Indian cricket board) to register his name", the source confirmed.

Dunith's father, Suranga Wellalage, speaking exclusively said, "we are happy for his inclusion in the auction list. If he is taken by any franchise team, we will be happy but will have no regrets if not picked by any team".

"He is a talented boy and I love to see him play for the country", the father added.

Sri Lanka's legendary cricketers have already arrived in India for the auction to be held in Bangalore on 12th and 13th February.

Coaching Staff arrive

"With me Tom Moody (Cricket Director, SLC) and West Indies great Brian Lara. We are quarantined in Chennai and will reach Bangalore in time", Muthiah Muralitharan, speaking to this Reporter said.

Murali, Moody and Lara are part of the SunRisers Hyderabad team.

Sangakkara, the Director of Rajasthan Royals team has arrived and Mahela Jayawardene, the Mumbai Indians Head Coach is also likely to be in India.











