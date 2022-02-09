

Ebadot nominated for ICC Players of the Month

Eleven Tests, 18 wickets and a career-best of 6 for 46, made Ebadot the newest sensation of Bangladesh cricket, says an ICC media release on Tuesday.

Ebadot, 27, hauled maiden five-wicket in Test cricket that helped Bangladesh to inflict a huge historic eight wicket win over the ICC World Test champions New Zealand in the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui last month.

Ebadot Hossain came into the Test match with 11 wickets in 10 games after making his international debut against the Kiwis in 2019. In the first innings, Hossain picked just one wicket for 75 runs but when the Kiwis batted for a second time, Ebadot Hossain delivered his career best performance, as the right-arm pacer dismissed Will Young, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell within a space of 11 balls to put Bangladesh on top at stumps on Day-4.

The peer nominees for ICC Players of the Month for men's are under-19 future star Dewald Brevis from South Africa, who is popularly known as 'Baby AB' and his compatriot Keegan Petersen.

The women's category, features captain of the Sri Lankan T20I squad, Chamari Athapaththu, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, and captain of the England squad Heather Knight.







