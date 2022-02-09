Chattogram changes fate with captain



Players of Chattogram Challengers celebrating after winning the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against Minister Group Dhaka at Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

Young blood Afif Hossain Dhrubo came to toss as the 3rd Challengers' captain in the ongoing event after Mehidy Miraz and Naeem Islam, who lost the first toss as skipper but won the match as Chattogram revive their play-offs hope.

Dhaka however, invited Chattogram to bat first after winning the toss and restricted CCs on 148 for six. MDs opener Zakir Hasan departed just after opening the account with a single while another opener Will Jacks got out on 26 off 24. Afif came to bat at three and was looking good with the bat though he was dismissed on 27 off 24. Mehidy Miraz returned to the dugout cheaply for two runs to bring Shamim Patowari in the middle, who started slaughter works from the very first ball.

Shamim picked up his maiden fifty in the event and before departing the 22-yard he accrued 52 off 37 with five boundaries and one over-boundary. Prior to Benny Howell's unbeaten 24 off 19, wicketkeeper Akbar Ali had fall a victim of Qais Ahmed on none.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny and Fazalhaq Farooqi shared one wicket each.

Needing 189, Dhaka lost their Afghan recruit Mohammad Shahzad in third over when he was batting on seven. One-down batter Imran Uzzaman got out on eight while Mashrafe was promoted in the batting order became a prey of young pace sensation Mrittunjoy Chowdhury yet before opening the account.

The two veteran players in the tent Tamim Iqbal and skipper Mahmudullah lateron took the steering and kept their team on the right track with 71 runs' 4th wicket partnership before Mahmudulla's removal on 24. Shuvagata Home was also build a good partnership of 43 pairing with Tamim. Shuvagoto collected 22 but Tamim coming to open the for Dhaka played all through the 20 overs remaining not out on 73 off 56 hitting six boundaries and three over boundaries, but failed to sail Dhaka to the victory.

Mrittunjoy, the Chattogram hero defended nine runs in the last over although two Bangladesh national openers Tamim and Naim Sheikh were in the middle. Mrittunjoy allowed five runs and picked up one wicket to snatch the match from the paws of Dhaka.

Shoriful Islam and Mrittunjoy shared two wickets each while Miraz and Nasum Ahmed got one wicket respectively.

Shamim named the Player of the Match for his fifty.







