FIFA, BFF impose ban on Arambagh's player transfer and registration

The governing body of earth's football FIFA had imposed a ban on Arambagh Krira Sangha's international player transfer and registration process for the due payment of the club's former coach Douglas Silva dos Santos.

On the other hand, local football governing body Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) as per FIFA's directive, also imposed a transfer and registration ban on the local booters in the club at the national level.

The Brazilian coach is yet to receive a payment of approximately 15,197 USD from Arambagh KS.

FIFA Players' Status Chamber informed Bangladesh Football Federation and Arambagh Krira Sangha on 20th December, 2021 about the decision the chamber passed on 14th December, 2021 (Ref.Nr.FPSD-3621) regarding an employment-related dispute concerning Coach Douglas Silva dos Santos.

In accordance with the decision of FIFA, the Creditor (Coach Douglas Silva dos Santos) informed FIFA that the respondent, the Club Arambagh Krira Sangha, has not made the payment approximate amounting of USD 15,197.00 (Fifteen Thousand One Hundred and Ninety-Seven USD) including all applicable interest within 45 days of notification of the above decision.

In this regard, FIFA informed the parties that a ban on Arambagh Krira Sangha from registering new players internationally has been implemented by FIFA from 07th February, 2022.

Moreover, and in accordance with the aforementioned decision, the respondent's member association (Bangladesh Football Federation) was requested by FIFA to immediately implement on the respondent the Club Arambagh Krira Sangha a ban from registering new players at the national level.









