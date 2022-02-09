Sinha murder case verdict documents reach HC

The documents of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case reached the High Court as death reference for examining the trial court verdict that sentenced Pradeep Kumar Das and Liakat Ali, the suspended police officials, to death in the case.

The Supreme Court spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

If a lower court sentences any person to death in a case, its judgment is examined by the HC.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail sentenced Liakat Ali and Pradeep Kumar Das to death, six others to life term imprisonment, and acquitted seven others in the verdict on January 31.

The lifers are sub-inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit, constable Rubel Sharma, ASI Sagar Deb, Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Mohammad Ayaz Uddin.

At night on July 31 in 2020, Maj (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

The 36-year-old former army officer, who served at the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the President and Prime Minister, had gone into early retirement to pursue his interests.

He had been staying at a resort in Cox's Bazar's Himchhari with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.