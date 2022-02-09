Video
Home Back Page

ECNEC approves DSCC’s waste management project

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Staff Correspondent

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a project titled "Disposal of waste removal and management in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) affiliated areas, procurement of modern vehicles for road repairs and reduction in traffic congestion through installation of mechanised parking" along with nine other projects.
The approval was given at the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh attended the NEC conference room meeting.
A modern mechanised parking garage will be constructed under the project. Then it will be possible to increase the institutional capacity of DSCC by procuring modern vehicles and to play an effective role in reducing traffic congestion by constructing a modern parking garage to maintain vehicles and prevent chaotic parking of waste collecting vehicles.
The garage will have modern management and parking facilities for 500 vehicles. This will reduce traffic congestion as well as ensure modern management of waste vehicles.    
The project includes construction of garage boundary wall, car wash room, 6 watch towers, facilities for parking floor, construction of motor garage electrification, shed lighting, toilet facilities, construction of underground reservoirs, prayer halls, in-out gates, deep tube wells and overhead water tanks, construction of roads and drainage in the facilities area, construction of roads and drainage in the area adjacent to the office block, installation of CCTV cameras and installation of sound system.  
Through this project, modern heavy vehicles used for proper management and conservation of waste equipment used in waste removal and management, road repair and eviction activities will be procured.
Apart from this, various festivals and events such as Eid-ul-Azha, Eid-ul-Fitr, Pohela Baishakh, Durga Puja, 26th March, 16th December, 21st February, 15th August, various programs of the Prime Minister, various government and semi-government , 10 mobile toilets will be procured under the project to ensure mobile toilet services for various VIPs and general public including various programmes of autonomous organizations.
The project will be implemented by Dhaka South City Corporation from July 2021 to June 2024 at a total cost of Tk 333.32 crore. The project will be implemented with government funding of 299 crore 99 lakh 29 thousand taka and 33 crore 33 lakh 26 thousand taka with own funding of DSCC.


